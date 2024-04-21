KOTA BHARU, A 28-year-old man is feared drowned at Pantai Mek Mas, Kampung Kedai Buloh, here. A spokesman for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department's Operations Centre said it received an emergency call about the incident at 7.15 pm. He said seven personnel from the Kota Bharu Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene. "A boat was found stranded on the beach with goods on board, and a preliminary investigation found that the victim had fallen into the sea," he said when contacted tonight. According to the spokesperson, a search and rescue operation is still underway. Source: BERNAMA News Agency