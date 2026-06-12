LTO Revokes and Suspends Over 800 Driver’s Licenses in Major Crackdown

Manila: Over 800 erring drivers had their licenses suspended or revoked by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) since October last year. In a statement on Friday, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao revealed that 434 driver's licenses have been revoked while 396 have been suspended since his appointment to the LTO. The crackdown, Lacanilao said, aims to improve road discipline, prevent accidents, and ensure public safety.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LTO's recent enforcement measures are part of its ongoing commitment to uphold traffic laws. 'Bahagi ng aming tungkulin ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng mga umiiral na batas-trapiko, at isa lamang ito sa mga konkretong tagumpay ng LTO (It is part of our responsibilities to enforce traffic laws, and this is just one of the concrete achievements of the LTO),' Lacanilao stated.

Of the 434 revoked driver's licenses, 325 were canceled for two years, 15 for four years, and 94 permanently revoked. On the other hand, the 396 suspensions consist of 23 with one-month, 290 with three-month, seven with six-month, one with seven-month, and 75 with one-year suspensions.

Lacanilao emphasized the importance of these actions, stating, 'Ito ay patunay na patuloy na ginagawa ng ahensya ang mga hakbang upang matiyak na ang publiko ay mananatiling responsableng mga driver at mahigpit na susunod sa mga umiiral na batas-trapiko upang mapanatili ang kaligtasan sa lansangan (This demonstrates the agency's continued efforts to promote responsible driving and strict compliance with traffic laws in the interest of road safety).'