LPA Monitored Outside Philippine Area of Responsibility: PAGASA

Manila: A low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday. As of 2 a.m., the LPA was spotted 1,690 km east of northeastern Mindanao. PAGASA noted that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression and a small chance of entering PAR within the next 24 hours. According to Philippines News Agency, the northeast monsoon, known locally as 'amihan,' along with the easterlies, will bring light rains to various parts of the country. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA reported that cloudy skies with rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora. Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region are expected to experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain will be observed by residents in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon, driven by amihan. Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands are forecasted to have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also caused by the easterlies. Additionally, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will face moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough seas. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate northeast to north winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.