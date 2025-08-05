LPA Likely to Bring Rains in Parts of PH

Manila: A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday night and is expected to cause rains in several areas, the weather bureau announced Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. Chenel Dominguez of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicated that the LPA is likely to bring rains, particularly across Luzon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas. The LPA was located 895 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

Dominguez urged the public to monitor updates from PAGASA regarding this LPA. He also noted that the country is still experiencing a monsoon break, although isolated rain showers are still anticipated.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, influenced by the southwest monsoon, are forecast in Batanes and Babuyan Islands. The rest of the country could experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms

. Additionally, PAGASA mentioned that the entire archipelago will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.