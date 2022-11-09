La Union intersection project to protect motorists, pedestrians

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has installed safety barriers, added pedestrian lanes, lighting, and landscape to the intersection along Manila North Road in Barangay Pennsylvania-Parian road and Barangay Sevilla national highway here to ensure safety of motorists and pedestrians.

In a statement on Tuesday, DPWH Ilocos Region information officer Esperanza Tinaza said the development of the intersection was allocated PHP18.6 million under the 2022 General Appropriations Act.

“This includes landscaping, asphalt paving to provide a smoother ride for motorists traveling through, and installation of stainless safety barriers to resist direct impacts from vehicles,” she said.

She added two additional pedestrian lanes were provided in between Barangay Pennsylvania-Parian road for pedestrian safety and to facilitate the flow of vehicular traffic.

Tinaza said solar street lights were installed to provide sufficient lighting at night time for motorists and safeguard pedestrians, reducing the risk of accidents in the area.

The project was started on Feb. 18, 2022 and was completed on May 30.

Josephine Navalta, a resident of the province, said the project made it easier to pass by the intersection.

“Mas ramdam mo na safe ka kasi national highway mabibilis ang mga sasakyan expected na (I feel safer since it’s a national highway, vehicles are expected to be fast),” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency