KUALA LUMPUR, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Raja Zarith Sofiah, Quuen of Malaysia, graced the second race of the GT World Challenge Asia at the Sepang International Circuit today. Their Majesties attended to watch their youngest prince, Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, who competed for the JMR Triple Eight team. This was shared through a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, along with several photos, this afternoon. Teaming up with Jordan Love, Tunku Abu Bakar secured third place in the Pro-Am category and fourth place overall in today's race, which involved 33 cars of various makes. Also in attendance were Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah. Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, Motorsports Association of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, and Petronas Sepang I nternational Circuit CEO Md Azhan Shafriman Md Hanif were also present. The next round of the GT World Challenge Asia will feature two races at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, from May 10 to 12. Source: BERNAMA News Agency