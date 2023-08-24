KAMPUNG ORANG ASLI TONGGANG TO GET STARLINK INTERNET – ANWAR

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved the installation of the Starlink satellite internet facility at Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang in Ulu Kinta near here.

Anwar said he would ask the Communications and Digital Ministry, through Minister Fahmi Fadzil, to ensure that the villagers would have internet access.

"When I came here today, the quality of the existing internet network was almost non-existent although there are 435 villagers here. A Starlink kit will be sent here later if it is available.

"The use of Starlink is only a temporary solution, and it (issue) will be resolved urgently so that residents here get to enjoy stable internet connection,” he said during a working visit to Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang today.

Anwar said it would be implemented through the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) as part of efforts for the people to get good internet connection.

The prime minister also announced allocations for upgrading the road leading to the village, which requires immediate repairs to be undertaken through the Kinta District and Land Office.

He said the government had approved an allocation of RM400,000 for building a new block for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Tanjung in Kampung Tonggang.

"I have asked the state education director and they are waiting for land approval from the state government. We hope it will be expedited.

"This budget is issued by the Education Ministry, with the approval of a RM400,000 allocation, but if insufficient I will increase it,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency