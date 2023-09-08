JUNE 2023 SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTORAL ROLE OPEN FOR REVIEW TILL OCT 7

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the Supplementary Electoral Roll for June 2023 (DPTBLN6/2023) has been certified yesterday (Sept 7) and gazetted today.

Its secretary, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the roll is open for review for 30 day from today till Oct 7.

“DPT BLN6/2023 contains the names of 38,491 nationals aged 18 and above from the period of June 1 to 30, 2023 who are registered automatically as new voters, 8,568 registered voters who have changed constituencies and 4,200 voters who changed category or status,” he said in a statement today.

There ways to review the roll include visiting the EC website at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the state election office websites at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my; the MySPR Semak mobile app and the hotline at 03-88927218, he said, adding that the commission urged all Malaysians 18 and above within June 1 and 30, 2023 or any voter who requested a change in constituency or status to check their names in the roll.

Should they find that their names are not listed in the supplementary electoral role, they can submit a demand by filling Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit their state election office, Ikmalrudin said.

Any voter who wants to submit a protest on the inclusion of voters who have changed their constituency can fill up Form D on the online app or visit their state election office.

Both Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the state election offices’ websites at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and needs to be submitted to the state election director with a protest fee during office hours at any working day throughout the period of review for the electoral roll.

Those who have any questions about the electoral role can visit the EC’s official website at https://www.spr.gov.my; call 03-88927218 or contact any state election office, he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency