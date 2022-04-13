Iveco Group announces voting results of Annual General Meeting

Turin, 13 April 2022. Iveco Group (MI: IVG) announces that all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today were approved.

The AGM adopted the 2021 Company Financial Statements, released from liability the members of the Board, positively advised on the 2021 Remuneration Report and appointed Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as non-executive director. His CV is posted on the Company’s website (www.ivecogroup.com).

In addition, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as the independent auditor of the Company for the 2022 financial year, Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as the independent auditor of the Company for the 2023 financial year.

Finally, the plan to award (rights to subscribe for) common shares to executive directors in accordance with article 12.6 of the Company’s articles of association was approved.

Details of all matters discussed today by the AGM and the Chair’s and the Chief Executive Officer’s speeches are available on the Company’s website (www.ivecogroup.com). The voting results will be posted shortly.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com

