Iran President Vows Retaliation Against US-Israeli Attacks, Emphasizes Regional Unity

Tehran: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that his nation will retaliate against any US-Israeli attacks launched from neighboring countries, while emphasizing that Iran regards its neighbors as "brothers."

According to Philippines News Agency, during a visit to a health center, Pezeshkian addressed the nation through statements broadcast by the state-run Press TV. He clarified that his earlier remarks, in which he apologized for attacks on neighboring countries, had been misinterpreted. Pezeshkian asserted, "We stand strongly against and respond powerfully to those who attack our country. Certainly, our armed forces and volunteer Basij forces, who are present across the country, will defend the country with all their might." He further stressed that Iran would not succumb to "bullying, oppression, and aggression."

The Iranian president urged Iran and its neighboring countries to resolve their differences internally, resisting efforts by external forces to incite conflict and create division among them.

In the ongoing conflict, more than 1,200 individuals, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have lost their lives in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28. In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.