Inc. Magazine names [INVNT GROUP]™ to its Best In Business 2022 List for Marketing and Global Impact Work

Inc.’s 3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose first

New York, NY, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT , has been named a winner in the Marketing category of the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP] represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking brands everywhere impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation and Web3 division, INVNT.ATOM; the creative multimedia studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT.

“We’re honored to see our global commitment to impact-driven storytelling recognized by Inc., standing alongside some of the most dynamic companies across a multiverse of industries – each powering and influencing their markets, communities, the environment, and our collective society. We pride ourselves on being a big, small agency charged by a tapestry of creativity, innovation, diverse perspectives, and disciplines; helping us lead organizations towards emerging frontiers of storytelling and community building. We believe in doing great work, and work that does great things,” said Scott Cullather, President, and CEO of [INVNT GROUP].

For this year’s Best in Business List, rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world.

Since launch, [INVNT GROUP] has delivered history-making campaigns for a diverse roster of global brand partners and pro bono causes, leading across creative, strategy, design, content, and marketing communications, including:

Lamborghini Ultimate : Launched the world’s first 1:1 NFT supercar auction attached to the last physical Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé, in collaboration with Steve Aoki, Krista Kim, and RM Sotheby’s. INVNT.ATOM led the campaign alongside HEVĒ, who produced video content. This collaboration saw 562 million global media impressions and 587 million social media impressions, with the auction closing at $1.6 Million USD – landing it in the top 10 brand new Lamborghinis ever sold at auction.

In partnership with Cheil Worldwide, INVNT produced a takeover of Times Square (New York) and Piccadilly Square (London), featuring the world-premiere of a music video by K-pop group, BTS, on large-format billboard followed by a 3-week local, interactive, and experiential popup that averaged 2400 visitors per day, in each city.

After producing GM's CES 2022 Keynote, featuring Chair and CEO, Mary Barra, INVNT led the 'Factory Zero' launch, GM's first all-electric vehicle facility in Detroit. U.S. President Joe Biden toured the facility and delivered a keynote to the press tied to his administration's sustainability and worker policy plans. GM commemorated the milestone by ringing the NYSE bell directly from the production floor within the facility, alongside local unions, and the GM community.

INVNT broke ground, introducing Australia's first-ever 3D out-of-home digital experience merging technology and data; turning influencers and consumers into avatars to deliver messages of connection and humanity.

INVNT designed and built three one-of-a-kind, interactive, and educational pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. Each pavilion was designed around core Expo themes of Mobility (The Bolt: Gatorade), Sustainability (The Drop: Aquafina), and Opportunity (The Plus: Pepsi Black + Lays), with the project resulting in 246 million global media impressions. Expo 2020 Dubai was open for 6 months, welcoming over 24 million people.

Folk Hero, developed and reimagined the company's BrandStory, ultimately leading to the launch of INTIMISSIMI's new global platform and campaign 'The Art of Italian Lingerie', featuring Heidi Klum and Lena Klum.

Folk Hero, developed and reimagined the company’s BrandStory, ultimately leading to the launch of INTIMISSIMI’s new global platform and campaign ’The Art of Italian Lingerie’, featuring Heidi Klum and Lena Klum. AESPA X Blake Kathryn NFT Collection: Aespa, the globally acclaimed female K-Pop group (and the first group in the metaverse with matching avatars) joined forces with visual and digital artist Blake Kathryn and INVNT.ATOM, to launch an exclusive NFT collection via Sotheby’s. The AEGirls collection marked the world’s first collaboration between a K-pop group and a global NFT artist.

Some of [INVNT GROUP]’s mission-focused Pro Bono work includes:

Championing ‘Freedom for All’ with Dr. Opal Lee – the grandmother of Juneteenth – resulting in the federal passing of Juneteenth as a national holiday in the U.S., talent representation with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, and strategic partnerships w/ Adidas, Smithsonian, NBC, Sephora, and more.

Alongside United Talent Agency (UTA), [INVNT GROUP] hosted the ‘Ukraine Solidarity to Action’ fundraising event by BlueCheck Ukraine, a humanitarian aid initiative co-founded by actor/director Liev Schreiber and Jason Cone. The event raised more than $250,000, with funds going directly towards supporting local Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to civilians severely impacted by the war.

HEVĒ partnered with Sunflower Network, a non-profit organization focused on providing direct and essential aid to Ukrainians in need, to present the Sonya exhibition; an online and New York City pop-up charity art gallery and fundraising space exhibiting the work of Ukrainian artists and fundraising towards direct aid to Ukraine. The exhibit brought in over $200,000 in fundraising aid.

Inc.’s honorees were selected in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental, or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com

ABOUT INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

