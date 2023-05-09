Iloilo to host Philippines-Australia Friendship Day

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on Tuesday welcomed the city's hosting of the Philippines-Australia Friendship Day which he said will be "a big boost towards stronger tourism and economic promotions of the metropolis." The three-day event, from May 19 to 22, will showcase the culture, history and sustainability initiatives of this city and Australia. The celebration will open with a forum focusing on heritage conservation, sustainability and resilience in business and communities and designing people-centered places. An exhibit featuring sketches of famous landmarks that inspired designs in Iloilo by architect and urban planner Paulo Alcazaren as well as his photos and architectural plans behind heritage attractions in the city will be unveiled in the afternoon of May 19. Treñas will join Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Her Excellency HK Yu PSM for the heritage run at the Iloilo Esplanade that will be followed by a Friendship Day tree planting and unveiling of way-finders and bike racks at the Plaza Libertad on May 20. The celebration will culminate with a Friendship Day Festival at the SM City Iloilo on May 21 where there will be an information booth about travel and study opportunities in Australia, a sports clinic and live entertainment. Treñas, in April this year, issued Executive Order number 046 about Presidential Proclamation 1282, series of 2016 declaring May 22 as Philippines-Australia Day. In the order, the mayor said that Australia has supported the city through capacity-building programs for school officials and educators, construction of classrooms, sustainable livelihood programs and agricultural research. 'We hope to forge more ties with Australia, and for us to mutually benefit from this occasion as we aim for more collaboration soon,' Treñas added in his Viber message to the media.

Source: Philippines News Agency