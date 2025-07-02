Iloilo City Police Seize PHP12.8 Million Worth of Shabu and Arrest 91 Suspects in June

Iloilo city: Police in Iloilo City have seized PHP12.8 million worth of shabu and nabbed 91 drug suspects in June.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) confiscated over a kilo of shabu and more than 28 grams of marijuana in 64 operations across the city.

The ICPO reported that the arrested drug suspects included 25 high-value individuals, 63 street-level individuals, and three individuals with outstanding warrants of arrest. This accomplishment surpasses the PHP12.35 million worth of shabu and marijuana seized and the 54 arrests made in May, which resulted from 44 anti-illegal drug operations.

In a statement late Tuesday, ICPO Director Col. Kim Legada emphasized that the success is a product of teamwork and a shared commitment to tackle the illegal drug problem. “With continued collaboration, we can eliminate this menace that threatens our communities. Together, we move closer to our goal of making Iloilo City truly drug-free,” he stated.