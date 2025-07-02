3 Most Wanted in Bicol Arrested in Coordinated Operations

Cavite: Police arrested three of Bicol Region’s most wanted persons in separate one-day operations. In a report Wednesday, Police Regional Office-5 Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon said the suspects were arrested in Cavite, Pampanga, and Camarines Norte on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the number one most wanted person in Bicol, known as “Arjay,” a 37-year-old from Barangay Sta. Rosa 1, Noveleta, Cavite, was captured in a joint operation of Bicol police and various units of PRO-4A in Barangay Galicia 3, Mendez, Cavite. “Arjay” is facing a murder charge with no bail, along with an attempted murder charge with bail set at PHP120,000.

The second arrest involved the fifth most wanted, known as alias “Jeric,” from Arayat, Pampanga. He is facing two counts of qualified rape. Apart from the rape charges, he is also facing charges for Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, Section 5 (b) of Republic Act 7610, or the ‘Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act,’ with bail set at PHP180,000.

The third arrest-the sixth most wanted-was identified as alias “Jan,” who was captured in Barangay Palanas, Paracale, Camarines Norte. “Jan” faces four counts of Acts of Lasciviousness related to Republic Act 7610, with bail set at PHP200,000 for each count.