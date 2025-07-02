PhilSA and University of Antique Collaborate to Enhance Agricultural Productivity in Antique

Antique: The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is collaborating with the University of Antique (UA) to address the vulnerabilities and improve the agricultural productivity of Antique. PhilSA Space Science and Technology Deputy Director General Dr. Gay Jane Perez, in an interview on Wednesday, said they are collaborating with the UA for data sharing and a joint data analysis for environmental monitoring and agricultural applications.

According to Philippines News Agency, Perez is currently in Antique with PhilSA Director IV Ariel Blanco for the July 2-3 PhilSA Integrated Network for Space-Enabled Actions towards Sustainability (PINAS) workshop at the UA main campus in Sibalom town. ‘We are having close collaboration with UA through the PINAS workshop, for it will be the one that will continue to collect the ground data for validation with our satellite data,’ she said.

Perez said PhilSA looked forward to signing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the university to formalize their collaboration before the e

nd of this year. She said PhilSA, operationalized under Republic Act 11363 or the Philippine Space Act, authored by Senator Loren Legarda, is the lead agency in the national space program.

‘Using the maps derived from satellite data, we could have environmental monitoring in order to know the flooded areas, those affected by the El Niño and other natural calamities,’ she added. Perez said local government units (LGUs) could have an early warning, determine the damaged areas during disasters, and receive assistance in response and recovery efforts.

She said that among the topics during their two-day workshops are the space data dashboard, drone applications, and image processing, so that LGUs, civil society, and researchers would know how to access the maps. ‘We will also be giving UA 1,400 digital maps of historical incidents that could be used to overlay with other data for analysis,’ she added.

Perez said maps can be used in agricultural applications, like monitoring bamboo plantations to mitigate the ef

fects of flooding that could affect the productivity. Antique Rep. Antonio Agapito Legarda, in his message during the opening program, said the collaboration between PhilSA and UA would be a big help, considering that the province is prone to calamities. ‘The workshop will prepare us for future calamities,’ he said.

He added the satellite data of PhilSA could save lives, properties, and communities in the province. Meanwhile, Dr. Jelyn Alentajan, UA’s vice president for Research, Extension, and Innovation, said they are looking forward to their collaboration with PhilSA. ‘The Yamang Kalawakan will become the Yaman of Antique also,’ she said in her message.

UA’s President Pablo Crespo Jr. said their collaboration will redound to the best interest of Antique.