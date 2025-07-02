DOH-Bicol Calls for Junk Food Ban Near Schools

Legazpi city: The Department of Health in Bicol (DOH-5) has initiated a call to ban the sale of junk food near schools while promoting healthier food options. Dr. Gladys Escote, the chief of the local health support division of DOH-5, emphasized the role of barangay councils in implementing policies to restrict the sale of junk food, carbonated drinks, and sweetened juices in proximity to educational institutions.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dr. Escote highlighted the importance of community involvement, urging barangay councils to support the health advocacy by creating resolutions to enforce this policy. She suggested that with the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, barangays could determine a suitable distance from schools to restrict these sales.

Dr. Escote reassured local vendors that the initiative aims to provide children with access to nutritious food rather than depriving vendors of their livelihood. She explained the role of the community and barangay councils in safeguarding children’s health, especially when they are away from parental supervision at school.

The proposal requires a joint effort from communities and government bodies to address food insecurity and limit children’s exposure to unhealthy food options. Dr. Escote called for action from vendors, parents, and students to support this health initiative. Furthermore, she stressed the need for stores near schools to receive proper training in food preparation standards.

The DOH is committed to assisting local governments and rural health units by providing seminars and training on proper food preparation to ensure these standards are upheld at the barangay level.