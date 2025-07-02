Bulacan Drug Busts Net Nearly PHP1 Million in Shabu, Six Arrests

Bulacan: A renewed wave of anti-drug operations in Bulacan has yielded nearly PHP1 million worth of suspected shabu and six arrests – including a high-value target, police said Wednesday. In two separate buy-bust operations on July 1 and 2, Bulacan police units executed precise intelligence-driven raids in San Jose Del Monte City and Meycauayan City, arresting six suspects known to operate in the local drug trade.

According to Philippines News Agency, the first operation was led by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of San Jose Del Monte City Police Station. It took place at around 2 a.m. on July 2 in Brgy. Dulong Bayan, resulting in the arrest of three men – known by their aliases “Jayson” (tagged as a high-value individual), ‘Rye,’ and ‘Tony.’ Police said they were caught selling suspected shabu and were later found in possession of around 100 grams of the illegal drug valued at PHP680,000.

Hours earlier at 9:15 p.m. on July 1, the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Meycauayan CPS apprehended three others in a separate buy-bust along Sampaloc Street, Brgy. Libtong. The suspects, identified by the aliases ‘Avatar,’ ‘Emat,’ and ‘Tabo,’ were found with 39 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP265,200, as well as marked money used in the sting.

Police said all six suspects now face charges under Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Article II of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Police Regional Office-3 director, Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Pe±ones Jr. reaffirmed the police’s commitment to the Philippine National Police’s intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign under the leadership of PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

Brig. Gen. Pe±ones emphasized the role of community involvement, stating, “Our communities play a vital role in our anti-drug efforts. The public’s vigilance is the strongest weapon we have in ensuring a safe and drug-free Central Luzon.”