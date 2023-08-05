Ilocos Region posts 24% drop in dengue cases

The Department of Health Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) recorded 1,957 dengue cases from January 1 to July 22 this year, 24 percent lower than the 2,567 cases recorded in the same period last year. DOH-CHD-1 records released the figures on Saturday. Pangasinan posted the highest number of cases at 904, followed by La Union at 521, and Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur at 400 and 132, respectively. However, mortality due to the disease increased to 12 from nine deaths during the same period last year. Deaths were recorded in La Union and Pangasinan, with six each. "All public health facilities are on code white status to respond to emergencies and provide immediate assistance and guidance in health emergency response situations," said DOH-CHD-1 regional director Paula Paza Sydiongco. She said that other anti-water-borne diseases equipment and other medical supplies such as insecticides, larvicides, insecticide-treated screens, dengue NS1 (nonstructural protein 1) rapid diagnostic tests, antigen and antibody tests, oral rehydration salt, paracetamol, and prophylactic antibiotics are already prepositioned in all provincial DOH offices and provincial government health offices and ready to be distributed to LGUs, should the need arise. Sydiongco advised the public to practice the 4S -- search and destroy mosquito breeding places; seek early consultation from health experts; secure self-protection; and support fogging or spraying to prevent dengue.

Source: Philippines News Agency