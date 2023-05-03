HEAT STROKE: MOH MONITORING CURRENT HOT WEATHER CONDITION

With one case of death recorded due to heat stroke involving an 11-year-old child in Kelantan, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is actively monitoring the country’s hot weather condition.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa advised the public to limit their outdoor activities to avoid being exposed to high temperatures and to seek treatment immediately if they exhibit symptoms of heat stroke.

“We are monitoring the hot weather situation, and will work with the Ministry of Education to safeguard children at schools,” she told reporters after launching the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) sitcom here today.

Dr Zaliha also advised the public not to not wear dark-colored clothes which absorb heat so as not to increase their body temperature.

Earlier in her speech, Dr Zaliha said the ANMS sitcom was produced to strengthen the promotion of a healthy lifestyle in a casual and entertaining manner.

The eight-episode sitcom, starring Liza Abdullah, Nadia Mustafar, Jasmin Hamid, and Acong Sweetchild, will premiere on RTM TV1 on Monday, May 18 at 10.30 pm.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency