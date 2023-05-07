Heat, Lakers take Game 3 in NBA conference semis

The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers scored blowout wins to go 2-1 up in their NBA conference semifinal series on Sunday (Philippine Time). The Heat took down the New York Knicks, 105-86, in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff encounter at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Despite being held to only 38.9 percent shooting, Miami responded by limiting New York to only 34.1 percent field goals as the defense held the fort for the home team. 'It's about figuring out how to compete at a really high level,' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. 'What's necessary for that game to be able to win.' Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while Max Strus added 19 points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, six rebounds, and eight assists; Josh Hart added 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal; and Julius Randle put up 10 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists for New York. Over at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Lakers bombed out the Golden State Warriors, 127-97. The Lakers pulled away late in the second quarter as they quickly averted the Warriors' early barrage in hopes of reclaiming home-court edge. 'We're one of the best defensive teams in the league, if not the best. For us to reach our potential, we have to defend at a high level. Not one team in this league tests you more in that than Golden State, so we have to be alert for a test on every single possession,' said LeBron James, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and one block for the Lakers. Anthony Davis led the hosts with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks, and three steals, while D'Angelo Russell also made 21 markers with three boards, five assists, and one steal.

Source: Philippines News Agency