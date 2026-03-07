Guimaras Hosts 5150 Islands of the Philippines Triathlon

Manila: Triathletes from 14 countries will gather on Sunday in this island-province for the inaugural 5150 Islands of the Philippines triathlon. The race starts with the 1.5-kilometer swim at Playa de Paraiso in Barangay San Enrique, followed by the 40-kilometer bike leg starting at the gate of the Playa de Paraiso beach resort to the provincial capitol, and a 10-kilometer run from the provincial capitol to the Guimaras State University Mosqueda campus and back to the capitol.

According to Philippines News Agency, the triathlon is held in partnership with the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee, headed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), in cooperation with the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. 'We try to make Guimaras really the center of this race,' Princess Galura, president and marketing director of organizer Sunrise Events Inc., said at the press conference Saturday.

DOT Western Visayas Regional Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez mentioned that the triathlon is one way of promoting Western Visayas as a sporting destination. 'This helps us also in our strategic tourism goal, specifically the diversification of tourism products. Western Visayas has a lot of tourism products and we're happy that for Guimaras province, we are also adding sports tourism to our portfolio,' she said.

Guimaras Lone District Rep. JC Rahman Nava expressed that they have long wanted Guimaras to become a destination for outdoor activities. 'This is in line with what we intend for the province to put Guimaras on the map as far as an outdoor sports destination,' he said.

This year's other legs will be in Camiguin province on May 3; Panglao, Bohol on July 12; and Lapu Lapu City, Cebu on Aug. 9. Sunrise's 5150 events last year were held in Panglao, Bohol; Samal, Davao del Norte; and Freeport Area of Bataan.

Members of the Philippine Sports Commission Elite Under 23 team and PSC Commissioner Walter Francis Torre joined Saturday's launch. Race director Julian Valencia also held a briefing.