PUTRAJAYA, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he and the government are willing to accept any criticism but will not compromise with any party that touches on 3R (royalty, religion and race) sentiments. He said the freedom of speech provided for in the Federal Constitution does not mean the freedom to criticise and insult at will. "The Malay rulers, by consensus, have requested the government to take firmer action to prevent this because they feel it is unfair. They (Malay rulers) are attacked but cannot respond. "... everyone says they want to defend the Malays; the parties are Malay parties, but they insult the Malay rulers ... I will not compromise with those breaking this rule. The police will act firmly and I ask the Attorney General to review and bring it to court for the court to decide," he said in the 'Soal Jawab Perdana Menteri' programme with four local television stations tonight. Anwar stressed that the government will not compromise with parties that touch on the institution of th e Malay rulers, citing the example of allegations of royal involvement in the purported establishment of a casino. Earlier, when speaking at the 2024 Labour Day celebration today, Anwar emphasised that any party associating him and the government with alleged discussions about a so-called casino project in Forest City in Johor must face legal action. Describing those behind the allegation as politically bankrupt, Anwar said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia had never broached to him the idea of organising gambling in Forest City. The nearly hour-long special interview with the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia was hosted by presenters Sayed Munawar Sayed Mustar of RTM, Pasha Abdul Rahim (Bernama TV), Muhammad Zulfitri Yusof (Astro Awani) and Azaria Tagaya (TV3). Source: BERNAMA News Agency