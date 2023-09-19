GCST spikers notch first win in ROTC Games Luzon leg

Granby Colleges of Science and Technology (GCST) defeated Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU), 25-14, 25-20, 25-18, to notch its first win in the Philippine Army category of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games Luzon leg women's volleyball competition held at the Cavite State University (CAVSU) Don Severino delas Alas campus gymnasium in Indang on Tuesday. Also bouncing back from its opening-day loss was Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng San Pablo (PLSP), which survived Saint Mary's University, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-6. Meanwhile, Tarlac State University outclassed Mariano Marcos State University, 25-3, 25-5, 25-10, while Laguna State Polytechnic University pulled off a 25-12, 25-6, 25-13 victory over San Sebastian College-Recoletos de Cavite. Other winners were Kurious Christian College Foundation over Asian Institute of Science and Technology (25-0, 25-0, 25-0), Pangasinan State University over Batangas State University (25-19, 25-15, 25-11), Bicol College over University of Northern Philippines (25-10, 32-30, 19-25, 25-14) and Bulacan Agricultural State College over Southern Luzon State University (22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16). In the Philippine Navy category, the winners were University of Cagayan Valley over Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation (25-17, 25-21, 25-7), Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific over Technological University of the Philippines-Cavite (25-0, 25-0, 25-0) and Philippine Merchant Marine Academy over North Western University-Laoag (25-19, 25-23, 25-23); while Fullbright College conquered Philippine State College of Aeronautics, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 24-26, 15-12, in the Philippine Air Force category.

Source: Philippines News Agency