FORMER JKR WORKER RECOUNTS 1974 TRAGEDY AT EAST-WEST HIGHWAY

One of the former workers involved in the communist attack during the construction of the East-West Highway (JRTB) (FT004) in August 1974 has described the consolation payment announced by the government today as a recognition for their service.

Mohamad Sarif Long, 76, said he still could not forget the tragedy that led to the death of three colleagues even after five decades.

“I am touched because this is the first time we have received such a reward,” he told reporters at the Setia Bakti JRTB event at the Pulau Banding public jetty.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM1,000 consolation payment to each of the 87 families of Public Works Department (JKR) workers involved in the construction of JRTB and presented mementoes to 37 former workers present including Mohamad Sarif.

Recounting the incident, the father of six said he was working with five other friends when the communist attack came from a nearby hill.

Mohamad Sarif said he managed to save himself by hiding under the JKR lorry for about two hours before help from soldiers arrived.

“The lorry was in the middle of the road when there was a gunfight between the communist forces from the top of the hill and the army from the bottom of the ravine.

“Afterwards I was very sad because I saw a lot of blood and my driver colleague Ismail had dislocated his eyeballs because he had been shot. Ali, who was about to start his holiday, and Husin, who was about to get engaged, also died. Only two friends and I survived at the scene,” he recalled.

The Johor native said he was treated at Gerik Hospital after the incident and remains traumatised to this day because the circumstances surrounding his friends’ deaths often haunt him.

On May 21, 1974, a communist attack damaged scores of heavy machinery and on Aug 27, 1974, three JKR workers were killed while working on the highway project.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the JRTB, a defence highway, was built as one of the strategies to cripple the communists’ movement in the post-independence era of Malaya in 1970.

“This effort was not easy, marked by a harrowing incident where the JKR team faced attacks from communists, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving permanent injuries to other workers involved.

“Construction work continues, even though the impact of the attack still lingers for everyone. This is the loyal service of the JKR team, the unsung heroes,” he said, adding that the Setia Bakti programme is hoped to motivate the ministry and JKR staff to continue serving the people and the nation.

The highway was opened to the public in July 1982 despite having experienced various challenges and threats from the communists for almost 12 years. A monument was also built at the location to commemorate the events and the sacrifices of those involved in its construction.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency