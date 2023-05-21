Filipino challenges URCC welter holder Chope

American fighter Will Chope stakes his Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) interim welterweight championship against Filipino Brian Paule in the main event of "URCC 85: Underdog" at DD Night Club in Quezon City on June 2. For Chope, it is more than just a title defense. He is looking for payback for his loss to Paule six years ago. "It is nice to win against him because I get to avenge my loss to him when we fought in an exhibition match in 2017," said Chope, who boasts a 41-19 record. Like Chope, Paule has also blossomed in mixed martial arts (MMA) since that bout, now sporting an 8-1 record. 'I will get the interim title from him for sure,' Paule said. 'It's a mission on my part to get the title back for the Filipinos. URCC title is for Filipino fighters. And I want to prove to anyone that I can beat him again.' URCC, the premier MMA organization in the Philippines, was founded in 2002 by Filipino martial artist and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Alvin Aguilar. In the preliminary fights, Rhyle Lugo meets Richard Lachica in a featherweight bout and Tokartzhy Ushqyn squares off with Dave Morata at lightweight, while the bare-knuckle featherweight division will pit Gerard Sismundo and Dan Ascano. For the Philippines MMA Federation, Jerald Vellarde clashes against John Vallega at lightweight; Jessa Sarabia collides against Catherine Soria in the women's strawweight category; Tristan De Mena fights Shidjiroh Delantar at light heavyweight; and for amateur MMA, Paolo Cruz faces Gemil Clarinio at bantamweight.

Source: Philippines News Agency