FEU Closes In On Perfect First Round In UAAP Men’s Volleyball

Quezon city: Far Eastern University moved closer to sweeping the first round after pulling off a 25-14, 25-22, 28-26 victory over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 88 men's volleyball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Amet Bituin delivered 17 points, seven receptions, and four digs in leading the Tamaraws to their sixth straight win. Doula Ndongala contributed significantly with 12 points, including eight blocks.

According to Philippines News Agency, FEU will face the University of Santo Tomas, which currently holds a 4-1 record, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on March 14. Coach Eddieson Orcullo remarked on the performance, stating, "Our counterattack was just a little short, so that's how the scenario turned out at the end, but we're okay," as he reflected on FEU's 24 errors. He added, "We still have a lot of mistakes to clean up in the three sets. It's possible we could give another set to our opponent."

Olayemi Raheem scored 16 points while Tommy Castrodes and Milven Francisco added seven and six points, respectively, for the Fighting Maroons, who remained in fourth place at 2-3. Meanwhile, defending champion National University defeated Ateneo de Manila University, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22, to claim solo second with a 5-1 record.

NU coach Dante Alinsunurin expressed confidence in his team's development, stating, "This situation is a big help for us, this kind of close match will help the team more, especially when it comes to the second round and the playoffs. For us, we will be more confident in these situations, which are crucial stages. We get the points." Jade Disquitado led NU with 16 points and 11 receptions, followed by Michaelo Buddin with 12 points, five digs, and five receptions.

Contributions from Leo Ordiales with 11 points, middle blocker Obed Mukaba with eight points, and Greg Ancheta's 20 excellent sets helped secure NU's position. They will close the first round against De La Salle University on March 15, also at Mall of Asia Arena. Reigning Most Valuable Player Kennedy Batas scored 13 points for Ateneo, which slid to fifth place at 2-4.