Fair Weather Expected Across Philippines on Independence Day

Manila: Large parts of the country will experience generally fair weather on Independence Day as the southwest monsoon (habagat) weakens, the weather bureau said Friday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that prevailing easterlies will bring isolated rain showers over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region. According to Philippines News Agency, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Despite the fair weather forecast, PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides remain possible during severe thunderstorms. The entire archipelago is expected to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, providing a generally stable weather outlook for the holiday celebrations.