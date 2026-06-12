Educator Urges Filipinos to Embrace Responsibility of Independence

Dumaguete: A senior official of the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Negros Island Region (NIR) emphasized that independence is more than a historical achievement, describing it as a shared responsibility that every generation must uphold and strengthen.

According to Philippines News Agency, the remarks were made by DepEd-NIR Regional Director Dr. Ramir Uytico during the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration. Uytico highlighted that the freedom enjoyed by Filipinos today was won through the sacrifices and struggles of the nation's forebearers and must be preserved by present and future generations.

Dr. Uytico stated, "The celebration invites us to honor the courage, sacrifice, bravery, and patriotism of our forebears who fought for our freedom." He noted that the heroes of the country envisioned more than liberation from colonial rule, aspiring instead to build a nation where every Filipino could live with dignity, responsibility, and hope.

He further stressed that Independence Day is not merely a historical event commemorated once a year but a continuing responsibility that each generation must safeguard and strengthen. The true essence of Philippine independence, Uytico noted, extends beyond political freedom and is reflected in Filipinos' ability to make choices guided by integrity and a genuine concern for the common good.

Uytico emphasized that real independence requires active participation in nation-building, respect for democratic values, and a steadfast commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms that previous generations fought to secure. He also underscored the importance of prioritizing the country's interests above personal gain, suggesting that patriotism should be reflected in everyday actions and decisions.

Addressing government workers and public servants, Dr. Uytico challenged them to examine whether they truly embody and practice the meaning of independence in the performance of their duties. "Freedom is not the absence of restraint," he remarked. "It comes with accountability and requires discipline, responsibility, and respect for others."

The Independence Day rites at Quezon Park in Dumaguete included the ringing of bells, sounding of sirens, a 21-gun salute, playing of taps, inter-faith prayers, and laying of flower wreaths at the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal. The event was attended by Mayor Manuel Sagarbarria, city councilors, city department heads, officials, and representatives from various government agencies and civil society organizations.