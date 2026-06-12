aBaldwin Says Sorry for ‘Failing as Leader’ in Ateneo Players’ Death

Ateneo de manila university: Ateneo de Manila University basketball coach Tab Baldwin apologized to the school community and the general public and took responsibility for the drowning that claimed the lives of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

According to Philippines News Agency, Baldwin issued a video statement on the university's Facebook page, expressing his regret for not fulfilling the trust placed in him by the families of the players. The tragic incident occurred when both players were overwhelmed by strong Pacific Ocean waves along the shores of Dipaculao, Aurora, during a team-building activity on Monday.

"As a coach, we are entrusted with the growth of our basketball players, the development of these young men into future professionals, but mostly, as a coach, I'm entrusted by you, the parents and the families, with first and foremost, their well-being. And in this, I feel I've failed. And I'm sorry. To the depth of my being, I'm sorry," Baldwin said, acknowledging his perceived shortcomings in the situation.

He recounted the events of the day, describing how what began as a routine training run in shallow water quickly turned dangerous. Despite efforts by both coaches and players to ensure everyone returned safely, Baterbonia and Adili did not survive.

"In that moment, I experienced the descent into the darkest place imaginable, and yet I knew at the same time that good people, people that had done an amazing job raising these two young men, were going to be in an even darker, more horrible place. At that moment, I felt I had failed. I failed as a leader. I felt I had failed as a coach. I certainly felt like I had failed as a friend to Divine and Rene, and when later I faced the team to try to be a leader in that moment, I felt that I failed them too," Baldwin admitted.

He urged everyone to continue praying for the fallen Blue Eagles, hoping that the prayers would help mend the division caused by the incident. Baldwin expressed his desire for the community, basketball team, and nation to find solace in faith and support each other in healing.

"I think that my voice in prayer is hoarse now, but it will never be enough, so as we all try to move forward without Divine and Rene, I hope that in binding together as a community, as a basketball team, and as a nation, that we lean on the one place that will never let us down, and that is our Lord. So I'm so deeply sorry to not just the families, but everybody that feels let down, somehow betrayed, and I pray that we all find some pathway forward to come back to hope for the future, love for one another, and forgiveness for those of us who failed and tried so desperately hard to reach a better outcome. I wish peace for everybody. I wish comfort for everybody who is hurting, and I pray that we will all find that," he added.

Baldwin also mentioned the ongoing recovery process for the team, which is still reeling from the tragedy.

On Thursday night, Baldwin made his first public appearance at a candlelight vigil held at the Ateneo campus in Quezon City to honor Baterbonia and Adili.

Baterbonia's remains have been flown to Davao City and are currently at the Ateneo de Davao campus for a wake until the weekend. The body will then be transported to his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan Del Sur, for burial next week.