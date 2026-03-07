Education and Workers’ Protection Agreements in Sulu Near Finalization

Sulu: The Technical Working Group (TWG) on the Sulu Transition is in the final stages of formalizing agreements to ensure the smooth operation of educational institutions and the ongoing protection of workers in the province. According to Philippines News Agency, the TWG convened on Thursday to discuss measures aimed at ensuring uninterrupted education services while safeguarding the welfare of teachers and education personnel. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) released a joint statement on Friday night, providing an update on transition plans for Sulu. A significant development is the draft joint memorandum among the Commission on Higher Education, the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), and Mindanao State University. This memorandum, concerning interim operational arrangements for the Hadji Butu School of Arts and Trades (HBSA T) and the Lapak Agricultural School (LAPAK), is set to be signed on March 13. Additionally, a formal resolution will be issued to support the Bangsamoro Government's funding of salaries for Islamic Studies and Arabic Language teachers, Abot Kaalaman sa Pamilyang Bangsamoro, and para-teachers in Sulu for Fiscal Year 2026. The renewal of service worker contracts will follow standard MBHTE processes, and the BARMM will consider Sulu's request for Capital Outlays funding, specifically for LAPAK and HBSAT. The DBM, along with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, plans to conduct another consultation meeting with the Civil Service Commission and BARMM to finalize the Joint Memorandum Circular on Personnel Options. This will provide clear guidelines for all affected employees. DBM acting Secretary Rolando Toledo confirmed the TWG's commitment to expediting measures to maintain education continuity and protect frontline education workers. 'President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has given a clear direct ive: the transition in Sulu must not interrupt education and must not place our teachers and education workers at risk. We are moving swiftly so that schools remain open, teachers continue to receive support, and learners in Sulu can pursue their dreams without disruption,' Toledo stated. MILG Deputy Minister Eddie Alih highlighted that the transition would enhance governance structures and improve public service delivery in Sulu. 'The Bangsa Sug have a long history of resilience and dignity. As we navigate the administrative nuances of this transition, let us honor that history by delivering a governance structure that is responsive, transparent, and inclusive,' Alih remarked. He added, 'Our goal is simple yet profound: a transition so stable that the transition itself becomes invisible to the citizen, leaving only the visible impact of improved public service.'