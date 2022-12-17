DTI chief Pascual reappointed

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has reappointed Alfredo Pascual as head of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Malacañang announced on Saturday.

Marcos on Friday administered the oath of office to Pascual as DTI secretary in a ceremony held at Malacañang Palace in Manila.

The Office of the Press Secretary (OPS), in its official Facebook post, shared several photos of the oath-taking rites.

“Pinangunahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang panunumpa sa katungkulan ni Alfredo Pascual bilang kalihim ng Department of Trade and Industry kahapon, Disyembre 16 (President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on December 16 led the oath-taking of Alfredo Pascual as secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry),” the OPS said.

Pascual’s reappointment came after he earlier failed to secure the nod of the Commission on Appointments (CA).

The CA on Wednesday bypassed Pascual’s ad interim appointment as Trade Secretary, hence, the need for Marcos to reappoint the Cabinet official.

Marcos once again picked Pascual as DTI chief because of his competence, the OPS said.

“Kumpiyansa ang Pangulo sa patuloy ng pagganap ni Secretary Pascual ng kanyang tungkulin nang may buong puso para sa bayan (The President is confident that Secretary Pascual can wholeheartedly fulfill his mandate for the country),” the OPS said.

In September, Pascual’s ad interim appointment was also bypassed by the CA due to lack of time

Source: Philippines News Agency