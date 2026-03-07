Disaster-hit Negros Athletes Display Resilience at Regional Games

Bacolod city: Student-athletes from Negros Island, who faced challenges from the eruption of Mount Kanlaon and Typhoon Tino, demonstrated resilience at the 2026 Negros Island Regional Athletic Association Meet (NIRAAM). This event marks the first since the establishment of the new regional administration two years ago.

According to Philippines News Agency, the games, hosted in Bacolod City with additional venues in Talisay, Silay, Bago, and Victorias, attracted 5,413 athletes and 1,232 coaches and chaperones from 12 school divisions under the Department of Education - Negros Island Region (DepEd-NIR). During the closing ceremony, DepEd-NIR Director Ramir Uytico announced the selection of the Visayan Vipers, who will compete in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur.

Bacolod City claimed the championship with 165 gold, 102 silver, and 102 bronze medals. Negros Occidental followed with 150 gold, 152 silver, and 102 bronze medals, while Negros Oriental secured third place with 33 gold, 39 silver, and 59 bronze medals. Gold medalists will represent the region at the Palarong Pambansa from May 24 to 31.

Reynalyn Sedenio, a Grade 12 student from La Castellana National School in Negros Occidental, was among the most decorated athletes in secondary girls' athletics. Despite the hardships caused by Typhoon Tino, which destroyed her home and claimed a family member, Sedenio won gold in the 400-meter run, along with additional medals in other events. She credited her trainer, Nognog Ba±ares, and her family for their unwavering support.

The Canlaon City athletics team faced training challenges due to Mount Kanlaon's unrest. Coach Renilyn Edjan expressed satisfaction with their bronze medal achievement, highlighting the impact of class suspensions on training. Arianne Garsilva, a bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles, emphasized the importance of remaining calm during volcanic activity.

Canlaon City finished last among the 12 delegations, earning two gold, four silver, and seven bronze medals. Both La Castellana and Canlaon City have been significantly affected by volcanic activity and flash floods from Typhoon Tino. Other participating divisions included Dumaguete City, Bayawan City, Kabankalan City, Silay City, Bais City, Guihulngan City, Siquijor, and Tanjay City.