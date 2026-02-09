Digital Realty Debuts NVIDIA Certification for Liquid Cooled Data Center in Japan

Rendering of Digital Realty’s NRT14 data center in the Greater Tokyo area

Expands AI-Ready Infrastructure in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Realty ( NYSE: DLR ), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that its upcoming NRT14 data center in the Greater Tokyo area will be one of the first facilities in Japan to achieve the DGX-Ready Data Center certification. The milestone reinforces Digital Realty’s role as a strategic AI infrastructure partner for organizations scaling next-generation, high-density workloads across the region.

Digital Realty’s NRT14 is certified as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program to host NVIDIA DGX GB200 infrastructure and other similar NVIDIA GB200 NVL72-based systems powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture. Customers will be able to run next-generation AI workloads with greater speed and efficiency by hosting NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

As a result, enterprises will be able to achieve faster time-to-insight, and reduced operational costs, while improving performance for demanding AI and analytics workloads.

Achieved by MC Digital Realty , Digital Realty’s 50/50 joint venture in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation, the certification confirms that NRT14 has met NVIDIA certification criteria. Specifically, the ability to run high-density AI workloads of 100 kW or more per rack, supporting greater performance and efficiency. According to NVIDIA, liquid-cooled Blackwell architectures can deliver up to 25 times greater energy efficiency than traditional air-cooled systems.

This latest milestone expands Digital Realty’s collaboration with NVIDIA, following the recent announcement of the NVIDIA AI Factory Research Center hosted at its Northern Virginia campus. Extending the AI Factory partnership model to Asia Pacific gives NVIDIA and its partners access to scalable, high density AI infrastructure across a globally consistent platform.

Digital Realty now operates certified sites in over 20 countries worldwide, including six across Asia Pacific. In 2023, Digital Realty’s KIX13 facility in Osaka, Japan, was certified as an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center as part of the program.

“Achieving this certification underscores Digital Realty’s ability to deliver liquid cooling for the next generation of AI-ready infrastructure,” said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty. “This milestone builds on years of work with NVIDIA and reflects our shared commitment to turning AI ambition into operational reality for our customers.”

“Demanding AI reasoning workloads require a new class of high-density, energy-efficient infrastructure to power the global wave of AI-driven transformation,” said Charlie Boyle, Vice President, DGX Systems, NVIDIA. “The certification of Digital Realty’s liquid-cooled data center in Japan expands the reach of this foundational infrastructure for the age of AI, helping enterprises deploy and scale their most demanding workloads.”

“As AI adoption accelerates globally, Asia Pacific is emerging as the epicenter of global digital transformation. This certification strengthens our AI-ready footprint in Japan and across the region, underscoring our commitment to building resilient, low-carbon infrastructure that supports customers’ high performance computing needs and regional sustainability goals,” said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc., established in September 2017, is a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty. The company provides the full spectrum of data center services in Japan, including colocation and interconnection solutions, by leveraging MC’s real estate and infrastructure investment expertise and customer network, as well as Digital Realty’s leading global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, with 5,000+ customers across 300+ data centers on six continents. For more information about MC Digital Realty, please visit https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

