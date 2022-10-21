DHSUD, sectoral groups tackle inclusive PBBM housing program

Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) Undersecretary Garry De Guzman met leaders of sectoral groups, including urban poor, to tackle housing projects implementations, highlighting the inclusivity of President Ferdinand R. Marcos’ Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino: Zero ISF 2028 Program.

De Guzman, officer-in-charge of the DHSUD, led the dialogue with the urban poor group Kalipunan ng Masang Pilipino (KAMPIL), Pilipino Drivers Transport Academy Philippines (PDTap), and Philippine Association of Detective and Protective Agency Operators (PADPAO) on Oct. 18.

“This engagement with sectoral groups underscores the inclusivity of the administration’s housing program. That every Filipino family can take part in the Pambansang Pabahay Program,” he said in a news release on Thursday.

The dialogue was focused on the policy formulation on how the DHSUD can help the members of the groups in their quest for their dream homes.

In a consultative meeting at the DHSUD Central Office, De Guzman, assisted by Assistant Secretary-designate Sharon Faith Paquiz, addressed queries regarding the program raised by the leaders of KAMPIL, PDTap and PADPAO.

He also acknowledged the inputs from the sectoral groups, even as he expressed DHSUD’s readiness to assist them in capacitating their group on estate management and payment collection efficiency.

Under the program, sectoral groups may tie-up with host local government units in managing the housing units for their members.

“We also see your groups as one of the key partners in providing affordable homes to middle-income and low-income earners,” De Guzman said after learning that sectoral groups have established business relationships with local developers.

Orlando Marquez, PDTAP National President, expressed his support to the housing program citing the benefit for their homeless members which include jeepney, bus, taxi, van, and tricycle drivers.

Meanwhile, the PADPAO team requested technical assistance from DHSUD to access development loans from the Development Bank of the Philippines which has already entered into an MOU with DHSUD in support of the housing program.

Speaking for low-income earners and informal settler families in Teresa, Rizal province, KAMPIL Chairperson Jervino Maglunob assured DHSUD that they are more than willing to participate and ready to implement the project, applying their best practices in building homes for its members.

DHSUD is enjoining more sectoral groups to join the call to address the country’s housing backlog pegged at more than 6.5 million units in accordance with President Marcos’ Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino:Zero ISF 2028 Program which aims to build 1 million units every year in the next six years.

To date, the DHSUD has conducted groundbreaking ceremonies in several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and engaged LGUs to support the program

Source: Philippines News Agency