Food security tops PCCI’s 1st PBC resolutions for Marcos admin

Addressing challenges on food security has topped the resolutions passed by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) during its two-day Philippine Business Conference (PBC) at the Manila Hotel.

In its closing ceremony on Thursday, PCCI presented the PBC resolutions to the Marcos administration.

Among the solutions proposed by the largest business group to address food security include amending the Agrarian Reform Law that will increase land retention limit from five hectares to 24 hectares, implementing a debt condonation program for unpaid amortizations of agrarian reform beneficiaries, and converting Certificates of Land Ownership Award into fee simple titles.

Under resolutions on health issues, the PCCI urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos to reform the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. into a science-based and transparent healthcare system.

It is also pushing for a public-private partnership model in rolling out the Universal Healthcare Law.

The PCCI likewise passed resolutions on employment asking the national government to provide an investor-friendly business environment to encourage companies to invest in the country as well as to continue the government’s support to small businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic.

It said amending “all restrictive and punitive labor laws and enact(ing) laws that will increase productivity” will allow more job generation in the country.

The business groups urged the Marcos administration to create a Philippine Qualifications Authority for the country to establish and maintain qualification standards for all levels of education and training.

It also pushed for the amendment of the Philippine Qualifications Framework.

The PCCI asked the government to fast-track the integration of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids to ensure free flow of electricity in the country.

It added that the Department of Energy has to amend the implementing rules and regulations of the Renewable Energy Act by allowing full foreign ownership in solar and wind projects.

Included in the list of proposals to Marcos are addressing issues on national security, digitalization, environment and climate change, transportation, and international trade.

This year’s PBC resolutions are PCCI’s first list of proposals submitted to the Marcos administration.

Annually, PCCI submits its PBC resolutions to the Chief Executive, proposing a list of solutions to address current challenges that hamper economic growth

Source: Philippines News Agency