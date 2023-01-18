Davao del Norte allots P1.1M for IP scholars

DAVAO CITY: The Davao del Norte provincial government has allocated PHP1.1 million for the implementation of a basic literacy program for its indigenous people (IP) scholars this year.

"This is in line with my administration's commitment to promoting the welfare and well-being of the IPs, who play a vital role in preserving the province's cultural heritage," saod Governor Edwin Jubahib in a statement Wednesday.

In addition, Jubahib said the province also allotted PHP329,000 for the implementation of the KADASIG Project (Knowledge, Advocacy, Development, Assistance Services for the Indigenous Groups), which covers the various training, skills enhancement programs, marketing, product enhancements, and promotions of IP-based livelihood projects.

He said the undertaking will include providing training and capacity-building programs for IP leaders and community members in support of their traditional practices and customs.

Likewise, he said the provincial government will be setting up more IP-specific facilities in remote areas with limited access to government services.

“Whatever gains of this program may have, I will see to it that this will be an inclusive program where our IPs in the province will benefit from this,” Jubahib said.

Meanwhile, to maintain the status of an insurgency-free Davao del Norte, the governor said the administration's “Oplan Kalinaw” program will have a more comprehensive peace and security component specifically for the indigenous communities living in the province.

“This initiative is in line with the government's commitment to addressing issues that may contribute to conflicts, such as land disputes, access to resources, and other social issues, especially the issues of insurgency,” Jubahib said.

He vowed to continue working with local IP organizations and their tribal leaders to strengthen the provincial government’s efforts in promoting their rights and welfare

Source: Philippines News Agency