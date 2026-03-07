Customs-Clark Seizes PHP119-Million Worth of Shabu Concealed in Countertops

Clark: Authorities led by the Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark intercepted a shipment containing approximately 17,500 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP119 million, according to a news release Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the shipment originated from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA and was bound for Makati City. It was flagged based on derogatory information provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Upon arrival, the parcel underwent X-ray scanning which revealed unusual images, prompting further inspection. A subsequent K-9 sweep yielded a positive indication of suspected dangerous drugs.

Authorities then conducted a full physical examination, uncovering two black rectangular resin blocks containing white crystalline substances. Laboratory testing later confirmed the substances to be shabu.

The operation was held in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued for the shipment.