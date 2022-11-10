Cops nab 25K fugitives from July to October 2022

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a total of 25,569 wanted persons in intensified anti-criminality operations from July 1 to Oct. 8 this year.

In a statement Wednesday, PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., said among those arrested were 19 Top Most Wanted Persons (TMWP) with a monetary reward offered by the government for information leading to their arrest.

“Nonetheless, PNP Units accomplished the duty of law enforcement to implement orders of the Court to effect the arrest of criminal offenders,” Azurin said in a statement.

He further noted that from July to October 2022, the PNP posted high performance ratings on key issues of promoting peace, enforcing the law, and fighting criminality as expressed by a good majority of Filipinos in a recent social survey by Pulse Asia.

Azurin also mentioned that this expression of the people’s outlook is consistent with crime data and offers an accurate validation of the prevailing crime situation as he commended police units for yet another sterling exploits against notorious fugitives.

“Our steadfast commitment to pursuing good governance and to creating more stable, peaceful, and secure communities for the Filipino people is what unites all our sustained efforts as we measure up with the National Strategic Direction set by President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on peace and security. I urge all our police officers to maintain their vigor until all criminals are brought to justice and be held accountable for their felonies,” Azurin noted.

‘NCRPO alert app’ launched

Also on Wednesday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) launched an app that aims to facilitate a more effective and quick mechanism of reporting any crime or problem that requires the help of police while the situation is currently happening.

“Sa pagsisikap ng NCRPO na magkaroon ng mabilis na pagresponde, ilulunsad natin ang mas epektibo at mabilis na sistema ng pag-susumbong ng anumang krimen o problemang nangangailangan ng tulong ng pulis habang ito ay kasalukuyang nangyayari pa gamit ang cellphone (As part of NCRPO’s efforts to have a quick response, we will launch a more effective and quick system of reporting any crime or problem that requires the help of the police while it is still happening using the cellphone),” NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said during the orientation and awareness on the implementation of the S.A.F.E. NCRPO App Alert at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.

The S.A.F.E NCRPO App Alert mobile application is an alert service that will be monitored by the Tactical Operation Centers (TOCs) of NCRPO.

With just a touch of a finger on the mobile phone or cellular phone, the app will provide an alert to the command center which will be immediately conveyed by the personnel on duty to the nearest police patrolling in the area under their jurisdiction.

Likewise, the mobile application is not dependent on an internet connection.

In the absence of an internet connection, alerts will be relayed through Short Messaging System (SMS).

Estomo said the project is in accordance with the PNP’s KASIMBAYANAN programs as well as NCRPO S.A.F.E Program which will provide a dedicated police alert hotline for all churches, mosques, and other similar institutions, and barangay halls within Metro Manila for immediate police assistance for the protection of the religious sector and of the general community through the barangays.

In the meantime, police personnel from the Manila Police District (MPD) and Southern Police District (SPD) who will be handling the communication centers together with the barangay officials of these police districts were called for an orientation on the use of the said application.

Personnel from the Northern Police District, Eastern Police District, and Quezon City Police District will undergo the next schedule of orientation on the app’s use.

Source: Philippines News Agency