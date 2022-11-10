Yolanda housing units eyed to be given to Paeng victims

Laua-an town is requesting the National Housing Authority (NHA) to fast-track the rehabilitation of the housing project for families displaced by Super Typhoon Yolanda for use by victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Mayor Aser Baladjay, in an interview Wednesday, said the local government did not accept the 770-unit housing project built in Barangay Lugta because it was in a flood-prone area with no drainage system.

“We would like to request the NHA to conduct the rehabilitation of the housing units in Barangay Lugta so that it could be used by those who really need shelter now,” Baladjay said.

The resettlement is submerged in floodwater during a heavy downpour every time the creek at the nearby upper portion swells.

“The LGU has no budget for the conduct of a technical study so that flood mitigation measures could be put in place to prevent flooding,” the mayor said.

Baladjay said they are willing to accept the housing units provided that the NHA should address first the flooding in the area.

Governor Rhodora Cadiao earlier said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr during his aerial survey of Paeng’s damage in the province, saw the housing units and expressed his intention to have them rehabilitated.

“The president said that the housing units could be used by the victims of Paeng landslide and flash flood victims,” she said.

Eby Archangel Butiong, Antique provincial housing board secretary, said the housing units were built sometime in 2016 and completed in 2019.

“Each unit has one bedroom with kitchen and toilet,” he said.

Of the total 770 housing units in Barangay Lugta, 693 had been raffled off to the Yolanda victims with 77 units that could be used by families affected by Paeng.

As of Nov. 7, based on the report of the Antique Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, there are 23 families in Laua-an whose houses were destroyed and 74 partially damaged.

Source: Philippines News Agency