Content Creators Warned Against Using Police Uniforms in Stunts



Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday issued a stern warning to content creators against the unauthorized use of police uniforms in their videos or online stunts. In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that impersonating law enforcement personnel, even for entertainment purposes, carries serious legal consequences.





According to Philippines News Agency, the warning was issued as the PNP investigates a viral photo showing a vlogger wearing the PNP’s ceremonial blue uniform, a violation of the law on the illegal use of uniforms or insignia. “We are taking this matter seriously, we are now conducting an investigation on this matter to determine accountability and to send a message that there are consequences for the unauthorized use of police uniforms,” Nartatez said.





Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code penalizes unauthorized wearing of PNP uniform or insignia with imprisonment of up to six months. The PNP chief reminded the public regarding the sanctity of the PNP insignia, emphasizing that the uniform represents the authority of the state and the sacrifice of every officer.





Despite this, Nartatez said the PNP is aware that modern technology like artificial intelligence (AI) can be misused to create misleading images or videos, “including ones that could impersonate police officers.” “We urge everyone to verify content before sharing because disinformation undermines public trust and safety,” he said.

