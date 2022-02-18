Commercial Vehicle Group Appoints Wern-Lirn (Paul) Wang as SVP & Managing Director of CVG Asia Pacific

Wang Brings Proven Experience Leading Public Industrial and Consumer Companies

Wern-Lirn (Paul) Wang, SVP & Managing Director of CVG Asia Pacific

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVG announced today that Wern-Lirn (Paul) Wang has been appointed SVP & Managing Director of CVG Asia Pacific. As part of CVG’s strategic transformation, Wang will take the functional and operational lead in the Asia Pacific region which currently includes China, India, Australia and Thailand.

“We are gaining tremendous momentum in Asian markets, and Paul will be instrumental in increasing the efficiency of our global supply chain while providing sustainable solutions to our customers,” said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. “Paul is a proven leader who has created transformational corporate growth. We are eager to have him bring this expertise to CVG as we continue expansion across Asian markets.”

Wang brings with him more than 30 years of experience leading global companies to record sales and profits through portfolio expansion, operational streamlining, procurement of talent, and other strategic initiatives. Most recently, he served on the Board at Pulp and Paper Co., LTD. in Shanghai, and prior to that, served as President of Asia at Xerium. He has also held leadership positions at International Paper, PPG & Owens-Corning.

“As an emerging leader in the electric vehicle market, complementing CVG’s other offerings, this strengthened presence in the Asian markets will create even more growth and partnership opportunities,” Wang said. “I’m excited to be at the forefront of these transformative efforts, which will benefit stakeholders across the entire organization.”

Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from National Taiwan University; a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University; and a master’s degree in management as well as a master’s degree in material sciences and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components, assemblies and systems to the traditional commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

