Carl ‘The Moon’ Runefelt Advances Crypto Adoption Through Major Sponsorship Deal With Formula 2 & Driver, Ralph Boschung

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carl Runefelt, crypto investor & entrepreneur and founder of TheMoon Group, has announced his official partnership with Formula 2 & driver Ralph Boschung. An avid fan of racing, Runefelt’s multi-million-dollar sponsorship puts his name “The Moon” at the forefront of Formula 2.

When asked about the sponsorship opportunity, Runefelt responded: “Bringing mass crypto adoption is my goal for 2022. Not only do I wish to bring more awareness to crypto but also child disabilities. Formula 2 gives me a platform for both subjects that are near and dear to my heart. Crypto has built my wealth over the years, which has allowed me to make major donations to foundations that help children with major disabilities such as Down Syndrome, which my little brother has.”

Runefelt and Boschung will collect crypto donations for disabled children at every of the 14 upcoming F2 races in the season 2022 through a QR code, which is printed unmissable at the nose of the car, or the website carlrunefelt.com/ racing4charity. 100% of the donations will go directly to a selected charity project.”

“Bringing these two worlds together, I know I can help the world a little bit. I 100% believe in Ralph, as we are very good friends with similar mindset.” – Runefelt

The unveiling of the crypto racing car occurred in Valencia, Spain, and plans to hit the racetrack at the upcoming race in Bahrain (18.03.2022 – 20.03.2022).

Boschung is entering his fifth season in F2 this year, which will also be his third with Campos.

