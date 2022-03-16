Kindthread Launches as Purpose-Driven Organization With a Mission to Transform the Healthcare Apparel Industry, Led By CEO David Murphy

With a Portfolio of Iconic Brands Including Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, And Leading Omnichannel Retailer Scrubs & Beyond, Kindthread Will Drive Innovation and Best-In-Class Service For Healthcare Professionals

David Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Kindthread.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kindthread today announces the launch of its transformative new company within the healthcare apparel industry as a result of the recent acquisitions of Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and Scrubs & Beyond by an affiliate of LKCM Headwater Investments, a leading middle-market private investment firm. With a commitment to supporting caregivers, the venture will offer thoughtfully curated products, services and experiences. Kindthread will establish a new headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Kindthread is a solution the healthcare apparel industry has not yet seen: a modern, digitally-forward, product-focused and customer-obsessed organization, dedicated to serving healthcare professionals while driving positive community impact,” said David Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Kindthread.

Murphy’s experience, commitment and passion for the caregiver fueled his desire to build a company focused on the holistic needs of healthcare professionals, and the industry at large.

“I have long envisioned building a company with integrity and service at its core that modernizes the great brands trusted by healthcare professionals. We’ll provide access to a wide array of choices and price points across the marketplace,” said Murphy.

The company’s name has significance. Kind and thread—a combination of two simple words illustrates the core values of the organization. According to Murphy, “‘Kind’ is the attitude, warmth, and sentiment of the leaders we aspire to be and the customers we serve. ‘Thread’ refers to the product—its quality, design integrity and craftsmanship, but also how it connects the company and everything we do. Our common threads weave us together, creating a consistency to how we treat and respect one another, communicate transparently and unite around our progressive approach to the wellbeing of the industry.”

Kindthread’s portfolio comprises iconic brands serving the healthcare professional: Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and leading omnichannel retailer Scrubs & Beyond. “Our commitment to our brand and independent retail partners has never been greater. We are excited to closely work with them to grow their businesses,” he continued. “We believe combining great brands with an omnichannel and specialty retail ecosystem allows us to best serve healthcare professionals and demonstrates our commitment to the industry overall.”

As the company looks toward modernizing its heritage brands, the focus will remain on delivering innovative products and memorable experiences to healthcare and service professionals around the world.

“Kindthread represents a unique opportunity to invest in a platform of established brand players in Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and Scrubs & Beyond—that, combined, have been servicing our global healthcare professionals for over 100 years,” said Rick Settle, Principal of LKCM Headwater Investments. “We are impressed with David Murphy and his teams’ ability to quickly scale this platform and look forward to helping accelerate the reinvestment into these brands and future complementary acquisitions to further expand innovative product offerings, service capabilities, and geographic relevance.”

“LKCM Headwater is committed to partnering with family-owned businesses and leading executives. We continue to seek platforms that we believe can benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth through organic initiatives and add-on acquisitions,” added Michael Bornitz, Partner of LKCM Headwater Investments. “We are excited to partner with David Murphy and his executive team who have a deep knowledge of the industry and a comprehensive plan to grow Kindthread’s portfolio. This in addition to the talented teams across the brands and the leaders’ commitment to a positive culture, are key elements for a successful future.”

After witnessing two years of healthcare professionals serving on the front lines of the pandemic, it became clear to Murphy that mental health and overall wellbeing of the caregiver needed to be a key priority within the organization. “Kindthread honors and supports those who make the world better through their service,” said Murphy. “Our mission-driven company is dedicated to delivering significant impact through awareness, advocacy and action within the communities in which we operate, and around the world. We’re committed to building a responsible business that serves our industry and all current—and future—healthcare professionals, while fostering a positive corporate culture that leads with integrity.”

A new executive team brings significant expertise across supply chain, retail, sales, design, apparel and workwear. Together at the enterprise level, this group will reinvigorate the portfolio’s pioneering brands whose historical product and service innovations are synonymous with the healthcare industry today.

The company plans to cultivate talent and capabilities within the organization and further invest in new talent, reaching outside the apparel industry to acquire best-in-class executives across retail, marketing, digital, creative services, and community impact.

“Each of our iconic brands brings their distinct value to the portfolio and each has outsized potential to become even stronger together, through modernization and efficiency,” said Murphy. “We are unlocking extraordinary competitive advantage, setting the stage for continued growth by investing in these brands and providing unique products, services and experiences to our retail partners.”

For Media Inquiries: media@thekindthreadcompany.com

About Kindthread

Kindthread is dedicated to serving and transforming the healthcare apparel industry while driving positive community impact. We honor those who make the world better through their service. Our global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products creates an unprecedented retail experience for caregivers around the world. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and leading omnichannel retailer Scrubs & Beyond. www.thekindthreadcompany.com

About the Brands

Landau

The Landau family pioneered the healthcare uniform in the United States 70 years ago. With a mission to improve the lives of women and all healthcare professionals, founder Nat Landau and his wife established the modern scrub. Today Landau is one of the best suppliers of uniforms globally and is proud to make scrubs with the highest quality fabrics in trend-forward colors and prints to ensure a dependable and consistent fit. www.landau.com

White Cross

Hailed as an iconic brand in the uniform industry, the White Cross story is rich in history and heritage spanning three generations. For over 100 years, the company has produced high-quality apparel for medical professionals. Design, workmanship and functional styling are mainstays of the brand, which is distributed in Canada, North America, Latin America and around the world. A White Cross uniform worn by military nurses in 1939 is on display at the Canadian Museum of Civilization. The company is proud to bring its Quebec heritage to healthcare professionals worldwide. www.whitecrossuniforms.com

Chefwear

Chefwear was founded over 30 years ago by a chef and entrepreneur based on the simple idea that those in foodservice need quality, professional apparel to meet the demands of the evolving hospitality industry. Since creating the original 100% cotton chef pants, the business has expanded to include a vast selection of apparel that offers superior comfort, style and functionality for all, ranging from professionals to enthusiasts. www.chefwear.com

Scrubs & Beyond

For over 20 years, Scrubs & Beyond has offered fashion-forward products and outstanding customer service. Seeing an opportunity to raise the bar and provide a transformative experience catering to discerning healthcare professionals, Scrubs & Beyond has grown its business to become the largest retailer of healthcare apparel and accessories in the country. With the acquisition of Uniform City and Life Uniform companies in 2013, Scrubs & Beyond currently operates 113 stores in 30 states nationwide and is one of the largest scrubs-based ecommerce businesses with a relentless focus on customer experience. www.scrubsandbeyond.com

About the Investment Partner

LKCM Headwater Investments

LKCM Headwater Investments is a Texas-based private equity firm that seeks to partner with management teams to build highly successful companies taking an operationally minded approach and provide companies with the tools necessary to build market leaders with sustainable competitive advantages. LKCM Headwater’s investment discipline is derived from several decades of investing capital for their partners and themselves. www.lkcmheadwater.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ b25f3188-7208-42a7-b403- 8bfcb2447034

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.