﻿Caraga officials tout NTF-ELCAC gains

Caraga Region’s top officials underscored the significance of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), saying the anti-insurgency body’s programs and services have made a positive impact on peace and development.

In separate statements Wednesday,Agusan del Norte Gov. Dale Corvera and Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel affirmed the effectiveness of NTF-ELCAC in consolidating and converting NPA-influenced areas, while weakening the New People’s Army’s (NPA) ability to regroup, recruit, and intimidate vulnerable communities.

Corvera and Pimentel issued the statements following Monday’s visit of President Rodrigo Duterte here, where the latter meet the provincial chief executives and members of the NTF-ELCAC.

In his message during the visit, Duterte asked the local officials to double their efforts to sustain the gains against the insurgency in the region.

“Accessibility for reform and welfare programs are imperative to help end the decade-long insurgency problem that has curtailed the developments in the countryside,” Duterte said.

Support for ELCAC

Corvera and Pimentel assured the President of their support for ELCAC.

In Agusan del Norte, Corvera said the provincial government continues to work “relentlessly” through the ELCAC programs and services to fight insurgency and promote peace.

“Agusan del Norte is one of the provinces in the country that is active in implementing ELCAC programs and services,” Corvera said.

Demonstrating its “whole-of-nation” approach, the governor noted that ELCAC programs have united all leaders in the province, especially during immersion activities in the far-flung areas.

In Surigao del Sur, Pimentel said the enforcement of Executive Order 70 (EO 70) has paved the way for the mass surrender of NPA rebels in the province.

EO 70, signed by President R. Duterte in December 2018, institutionalized the collective participation of all government agencies to harmonize development efforts and services to support, facilitate and pursue the country’s peace agenda.

“During the conduct of barangay visitations, locals are very supportive of the government’s efforts to create more developmental programs and infrastructure projects,” Pimentel said.

He said the provincial government continues to reach out to the remaining NPA insurgents in Surigao del Sur to surrender and avail of the opportunities for them to be able to live normal lives with their families.

‘You cannot win’

Meanwhile, the President in his speech assured the NPA and the Communist Party of the Philippines of defeat in their armed struggle.

“You cannot win, not in a million years,” Duterte told the remaining communist insurgents in the region, even as he recognized the continued work of the NTF-ELCAC in Caraga.

The President was accompanied by top officials of NTF-ELCAC, led by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Secretary Allen Capuyan, and Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy.

During a media briefing Monday evening, Esperon reiterated the importance of addressing the socio-economic issues in the country that affect poor Filipinos residing in geographically-disadvantaged and isolated areas.

In an earlier statement, Esperon said that in 2021, a total of 191 barangays in the Caraga Region have benefited from the Barangay Development Program (BDP) of the NTF-ELCAC.

“These barangays were provided PHP20 million each for the farm-to-market roads, school buildings, electrification, water systems, and health stations,” Esperon said.

He added that for this year, a total of 94 barangays in the region will benefit from the BDP program in the amount of PHP4 million each.

Source: Philippines News Agency