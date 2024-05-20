Drug suspects yield nearly P1.4-M shabu in Bulacan

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS: Five alleged drug traders were arrested while PHP1,394,000 worth of shabu were seized during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Iba, Meycauayan City on Sunday. A report from Col. Relly B. Arnedo, Bulacan provincial director, that was released on Monday, stated that the Meycauayan City police and Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group conducted the buy-bust. Confiscated from the suspects were four pieces of small, heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, six pieces of large transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu that weighed more or less 205 grams and with a standard drug price of PHP1,394,000, and buy-bust money. "The arrested suspects and the confiscated evidence were brought to the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit for appropriate examination, while appropriate criminal complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, have bee n prepared against the suspects for filing in court," Arnedo said. He said the Bulacan police remains steadfast in its commitment to thwart the spread of illegal drugs within the province. "Through successful operations, we underscore our unwavering resolve to safeguard our communities and intercept those who seek to peddle these harmful substances," Arnedo added. Source: Philippines News Agency