SIBLINGS CAN THANK PARENTS’ SAVING HABIT FOR CHANCE TO PERFORM HAJ AT YOUNG AGE

KUALA NERUS, Four siblings managed to perform the haj at a young age all because their parents - Zulkeflee Abd Rahman, 61, and Noraidah Abd Rahman, 60 - diligently contributed to their Tabung Haji (TH) account savings since they were young. Thirty-two-year-old Muhammad Nazirul Haqimi Zulkeflee, of Kampung Jati in Gong Badak here, said his parents, who worked as teachers, began contributing to TH for the four of them in 2008. He said although they had to be thrifty, his parents consistently saved between RM100 and RM200 a month to ensure they get to practice the fifth pillar of Islam comfortably at a young age. "Although both our parents worked, we lived a moderate life. Our mother told us that she would always contribute to TH so that we can go to Makkah while we are still young and energetic. "I still remember every time we got our duit raya, we would have to give the money back to our mother for it to be put into the TH account,' he said at the sending-off ceremony for the pilgrimage to the Holy Land d uring the Haj season 1445H/2024 at the Sultan Mahmud Airport last night. However, Muhammad Nazirul Haqimi said he was disappointed that his parents' wish for all four of them to perform the haj together could not be fulfilled as his youngest sister, 22-year-old Nur Afifah Nadhirah is sitting for an examination at Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL). "Nur Afifah received the offer to perform the haj this year but has been forced to postpone it to 2028. Definitely feel a bit disappointed, but we believe it's not meant to be this time,' he said as he thanked his parents. Source: BERNAMA News Agency