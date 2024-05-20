Buy meds from authorized sources – FDA

MANILA: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday reminded the public to purchase registered medicines from authorized clinics or pharmacies, following reports of doctors selling drugs or medicines to their patients. 'Ibig sabihin, hindi naman bawal bumili sa isang doctor, ngunit, kailangan lamang po ay kung saan siya nagbebenta ay lisensiyado po ng FDA (This means, it is not prohibited to purchase from a doctor, but the doctor must sell in an establishment that is licensed by the FDA),' FDA spokesperson Pamela Sevilla said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview. 'Kung ang kanya pong establishment ay may isang pharmacist, lisensiyado po siya ni FDA, hindi po siya pinagbabawalan magbenta (If the doctor's establishment has a pharmacist, it is licensed by FDA, the doctor is not prohibited from selling medicines).' In 2017, the FDA issued guidelines on the purchase of unregistered products from unauthorized clinics or pharmacies under Republic Act (RA) 10918. Sevilla noted that the Department of Health regulates the clinics or health facilities while the FDA regulates products, drugstores, and establishments selling health items, but not the doctors or physicians. The FDA signed a memorandum of agreement with the Professional Regulation Commission and the Professional Regulatory Board of Pharmacists last March to coordinate reports on related issues. To date, around 29,000 pharmacies nationwide are registered with the FDA. Sevilla said the tally includes non-prescription drugstores or those in supermarkets or convenience stores. She disclosed the FDA does not have data or a system to check on unauthorized establishments selling drugs or medicines. However, the FDA monitors reports about establishments violating the guidelines through its post marketing surveillance. Under RA 10918, violators will pay fine ranging from PHP50,000 to PHP500,000 or face imprisonment from one year to 10 years. 'Pag-iingat din po sa publiko, na tignan din po sa inyong sarili, kung ang pinagbibilihan ninyo ay talagang lehit imong doktor, lehitimong establisiyemento, lehitimong produkto (The public must also see for themselves, if they are purchasing medicines from licensed doctors and establishments and these are legitimate products),' Sevilla said. Source: Philippines News Agency