Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, QC waterless on March 27-April 3

Parts of the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Quezon will go waterless as Maynilad Water Services, Inc. on Saturday announced a water interruption due to its network maintenance from March 27 to April 3. In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance activities are part of its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone. In Caloocan City, the affected areas from 11 p.m. of March 27 to 4 a.m. of March 28 are in Barangays 8 and 12, specifically in Lapu-Lapu (northeast) corner Dagat-Dagatan. Likewise, Barangays 14 and 20, particularly in Tanigue (west) corner Dagat-Dagatan, and Barangay 28, specifically in Pamasawata; and Barangays 99 to 102, particularly in 8th Avenue corner Bogalino, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 28 to 4 a.m. of March 29. Barangays 99 to 102, specifically in 9th Avenue corner Bogalino, will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 28 to 6 a.m. of March 29. Barangay 20, particularly in Tahong Alley A corner Tamban; and Barangays 56, 59, 60, and 63, specifically in 9th Avenue corner D. Aquino; will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 29 to 4 a.m. of March 30. Likewise, Barangays 99 to 102, particularly in Adalia corner Sampaguita and Azucena corner Sampaguita, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 30 to 4 a.m. of March 31. Barangays 49, 52, 53, 56, 57, 59, and 60, specifically in 8th Avenue corner D. Aquino, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 31 to 4 a.m. of April 1. In Malabon City, from 10 p.m. of March 27 to 6 a.m. of March 28, the areas that will be affected are parts of Barangays Dampalit and Hulong Duhat, particularly in Don Basilio Bautista Street. In Navotas City, Barangay Northbay Boulevard (South), specifically in Dalagang Bukid (west) corner C-3, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 27 to 4 a.m. of March 28. Barangay Tanza, particularly in Dahlia corner Capt. Cruz (right), will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 30 to 4 a.m. of March 31. In Quezon City, Barangay Payatas, specifically in Paseo del Carmen corner Payatas Road; Barangay Batasan Hills, particularly in Ilang-ilang corner DMMA; Barangays NS Amoranto, Maharlika, and Paang Bundok, specifically in Del Monte corner Speaker Perez and Angelo corner Scout Alcaraz; will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 28 to 6 a.m. of March 29. Likewise, Barangay Balingasa, particularly in 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue corner Bogalino, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 28 to 4 a.m. of March 29. From 10 p.m. of March 29 to 6 a.m. of March 30, the affected areas are in Barangay Santo Domingo, specifically in Simoun corner Biak na Bato (W). Barangays Sauyo and Talipapa, particularly in Mindanao (BP), will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 30 to 6 a.m. of March 31. Barangay Balingasa, specifically in Adalia corner Sampaguita and Azucena corner Sampaguita, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 30 to 4 a.m. of March 31. Barangays NS Amoranto, Maharlika, and Paang Bundok, specifically in Simoun corner Biak na Bato; and Barangay Balingasa, particularly in A. Bonifacio corner Magnas will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 31 to 6 a.m. of April 1. Barangay San Antonio, specifically in Batangas corner Roosevelt, will be affected from 10 p.m. of April 1 to 6 a.m. of April 2. Barangay Baesa, particularly in Manotok Subdivision, will be affected from 10 p.m. of April 2 to 6 a.m. of April 3. The affected customers were advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption. Water tankers will be on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary.

Source: Philippines News Agency