BOC Seizes P235-M Illegal Cigarettes at Batangas Port

Batangas: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has intercepted a shipment of undeclared cigarettes worth more than PHP230 million during a recent operation conducted at the Port of Batangas. In a statement on Saturday, the BOC said a physical examination of the container on March 5 led to the discovery of 637 cases of cigarettes bearing the brand MAC, with an estimated market value of approximately PHP235 million, which were not covered by proper importation documents.

According to Philippines News Agency, further verification also showed that the consignee was not authorized to import cigarettes, indicating a possible attempt to illegally bring regulated tobacco products into the country. The operation stemmed from information received by the BOC - Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service regarding a shipment from the United Arab Emirates reportedly containing cigarettes.

The report indicated that the vessel M/V Ever Cast, bound for Batangas, was allegedly transporting a container loaded with the cigarettes. Initial checks showed that the container was not reflected in the Bill of Lading, Inward Foreign Manifest, or Discharge List, prompting authorities to request further inspection of containers on board the vessel.

After continuous monitoring across several vessel arrivals, the container was eventually confirmed to be on board M/V Ever Cast upon its arrival on Feb. 14. Before its discharge, the BOC - Port of Batangas issued a pre-lodgement control order (PLCO) to ensure the shipment would undergo strict inspection.

The importation is being investigated for violations of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification, and Undervaluation in Goods Declaration) and Section 117 (Regulated Importation and Exportation) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.