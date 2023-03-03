BI arrests Chinese, 2 Japanese at NAIA, Taguig

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday reported the arrests of three foreigners on separate occasions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and Taguig City recently.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Wang Yiwei, a Chinese national and Japanese Yuki Nakamata were intercepted by immigration officers and agents at the NAIA for possessing spurious documents and having criminal records.

The Chinese national was arrested on Feb. 13 after arriving aboard an Air Asia flight from Bangkok.

The passenger is said to be wanted by authorities in China where he was criminally charged for involvement in illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, the Japanese was intercepted before he could board his flight to Singapore on Feb. 22.

The BI Border Control Investigation Unit (BCIU) reported that Yakamata is subject of a deportation case and is reportedly a fugitive wanted for violating Japan’s act regulating the receipts of contributions, deposits and interest rates.

They are currently detained at the BI’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

“We commend our personnel at the airport for their continued vigilance in guarding our borders against the entry of undesirable aliens. They are doing a splendid job as gatekeepers of our country,” said Tansingco in a statement.

Meanwhile, Yoshiyuki Nishio, 59, was turned over by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Intelligence Division to the BI on Wednesday.

Nishio was previously arrested on Feb. 4 inside the Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig for violation of Section 1 (k) of RA 10883 or illegal transfer of plate number; RA 4136, for violation of Land Transportation and Traffic Code; and Article 172 of RPC or Falsification of Private Individual and use of Falsified Documents.

He was found inside a vehicle with an illegally transferred plate number and presented a fake driver’s license.

Nishio, who carried the alias Kenjie Kimura, was the subject of an existing Summary Deportation Order issued in 2020.

Information from Japanese authorities revealed that three arrest warrants have been issued against Nishio by the Osaka Summary Court on September 2022 and two by the Tokyo Summary Court on December 2019 and April 2022.

He reportedly impersonated a police officer and a staff member of the Financial Services Agency to scam Japanese nationals into giving their bank details.

The foreigner will be detained in the Taguig City facility pending implementation of his deportation.

Source: Philippines News Agency